2023 February 21 17:49

Russia plans accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin

Image source: Kremlin

Russia plans an accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin, said during his Address to the Federal Assembly, according to the event broadcast.

“Our plans include the accelerated modernization of the eastward railways, the Transsib and the BAM, and building up the capacity of the Northern Sea Route. This means not only additional cargo traffic, but also a basis for addressing national tasks on the development of Siberia, the Arctic and the Far East,” said the President.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, modernization of the Eastern Polygon of railways which is underway in pursuance of the presidential order is to result in the increase the BAM and the Transsib export capacity 1.5 times to 180 million tonnes per year by 2024.

In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved by RF Government. The plan includes over 150 activities with the total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion. According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

In 2022, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route totaled 34.034 million tonnes.