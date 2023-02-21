2023 February 21 16:50

General cargo ship Seamark broke in two and sank in the anchorage area of Novorossiysk port

Marine Rescue Service is engaged in rescue operation

General cargo ship Seamark (built in 1981, flag of Palau, operated by Crios Shipping Ltd) sank in the anchorage area of the port of Novorossiysk near Kabardinka, two sources in the port told IAA PortNews. According to preliminary information, the ship with the crew of 11 Russian nationals came to the port on 15 February 2023. The ship broke in two and sank.

According to the Marine Rescue Service, three rescue ships were sent to the site.

A life boat and a life raft were found in the area. Tugboats Mekhanil Lipilin, Mercury and Nikolay Semenchenko of Marine Rescue Service were involved in the rescue operation. 10 of the 11 seafarers are saved with one body recovered from the water, Rosmorrechflot wrote in its Telegram channel. The information is confirmed by EMERCOM and by the Krasnodar Territory Administration. Water temperature in the port of Novorossiysk is 9 Celsius degrees, waves are about 2 meters high (2-3 points).