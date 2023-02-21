2023 February 21 17:05

Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks

Eneti Inc. announced today that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a contract in NW Europe for between 41 and 53 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $3.3 million and $4.1 million of revenue in 2023.



Eneti Inc. is a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NETI.