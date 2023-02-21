2023 February 21 16:25

Damen’s new Offshore Construction reveals two projects already underway

Damen Shipyards Group is leveraging its resources and shipbuilding expertise to become a major force in offshore construction, according to the company's release.

Damen is now offering a complete construction service including delivery, working to clients’ designs and providing fabrication engineering expertise. DAMEN Shipyards Mangalia (DSMa), Romania, the group’s largest facility, will play a significant role. Capable of handling very large structures, it is also equipped with a semi-automated panel line, modern blasting and painting cells, a 1,000 tonne gantry crane and other equipment that make it highly efficient operationally, as well as economically.

The company is currently delivering two HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) offshore transmission projects at DSMa, both of which are being constructed under contracts with Aker Solutions as the main EPCI contractor. Work began last year and, with assembly and outfitting commenced, the first is due for delivery in the first half of 2023 and the second will be delivered in Q1 2024.

Once complete, the HVDC topsides will set sail for Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord, Norway, where the HVDC equipment will be installed and commissioned before they depart for their final destinations. DAMEN is undertaking the structural fabrication, surface protection, outfitting including insulation, lighting, ducting, local cabling and more, as well as the fabrication of the transport grillages. The structural design by Aker Solution incorporates construction friendly design principles, which enables an efficient fabrication process when combined with the facilities available at DSMa.