2023 February 21 16:01

First Nigerian seafarer appointed as captain of LNG carrier

On February 12, NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd. appointed seafarer, Tanko Olanrewaju Usman, as its first Nigerian captain of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, LNG Ogun, according to NYK's release. The vessel is on a long-term time charter to Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

The development and advancement of Nigerian seafarers is a shared commitment by both NLNG and NYK in line with NLNG’s Nigerianisation journey.

Captain Tanko Olanrewaju Usman has been a deck officer on board LNG carriers operated and managed by subsidiaries within the NYK Group since 2007.

NYK has been promoting the training of seafarers, regardless of nationality and the promotion of a Chief Officer to the rank of captain is a tangible result of NYK’s efforts to support the appointment of senior management to high-risk vessels.



In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story ,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March 2022, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022 ,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.



