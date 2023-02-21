2023 February 21 13:11

Hoegh LNG acquires LNG carrier from CoolCo

Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. has entered into an agreement with CoolCo to acquire the 2013-built LNG carrier Golar Seal with 160,000 cbm cargo capacity, according to the company's release.

The purchase price is in line with current market level for similar vessels. Hoegh LNG expects to take delivery of the vessel in late March or April 2023 and subsequently employ the vessel in the carrier market on a term time charter.



