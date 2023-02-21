2023 February 21 12:21

TechnipFMC awarded significant contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Extension project

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract to supply flexible pipe and associated hardware for the first subsea life extension project by TotalEnergies EP Angola and its Block 17 Partners in West Africa.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of flowlines and connectors for the Girassol Life Extension project (GIRLIFEX), offshore Angola. The flexible pipes will extend the life of the Girassol field by bypassing the rigid pipe bundles installed before production began in 2001.



For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million. This award was included in inbound orders in the fourth quarter of 2022.



TechnipFMC is a technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.



