2023 February 21 12:01

Hai Long Offshore Wind signs transport and installation contract for cables with Seaway7

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project has signed the contract for the transport and installation of cables with Seaway7. This contract award completes the key procurement for the project which is now steadily moving into the construction phase, according to the company's release.

The signing ceremony took place at the Hai Long offices in Taipei. It follows the contractual signing which was announced to the market last week on 14th February 2023.

The scope of work includes the transport and installation of inner-array cables, the respective cable protection systems, and four export cables. The export cables will connect the offshore substation to the onshore substation using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

The cable installation will be carried out by the cable-lay vessel Maersk Connector, which is on long-term charter to Seaway7 – expanding the capacity of Seaway7’s own cable-lay fleet. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway7’s Taipei office in Taiwan.

The project remains subject to the final investment decision (FID).