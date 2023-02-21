  • Home
  • News
  • GCMD-led consortium successfully completes trialling two supply chains of sustainable biofuels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 21 11:30

    GCMD-led consortium successfully completes trialling two supply chains of sustainable biofuels

    The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has successfully completed trialling two supply chains of biofuel blends sourced from different origins, according to GCMD's release. The supply chain trials encompassed tracing biofuels from their production sites outside Singapore, to Singapore where the fuels were blended and bunkered. Lab testing of the fuels continued until they were consumed onboard. These trials took place from 31 October 2022–15 February 2023 and involved five vessels; approximately 4,700 MT of sustainable biofuel blends were bunkered, the last batch of which will be consumed by end of February.

    Two sustainable biofuel blends were used in the trials. One is Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME), a type of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME), blended with Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO); the other is UCOME blended with High Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO). The UCOME used in both biofuel blends is produced from residue or feedstocks labelled 100% waste and is ISCC certified.

    In the first supply chain, Chevron provided B24 VLSFO (24% biofuel blend) to CMA CGM Maupassant and MOL Endowment, the latter a vessel operated by ONE. Additionally, Chevron bunkered B20 HSFO (20% biofuel blend) in its own Singapore Voyager and in Elizabeth I.A. that is owned by Angelicoussis Group and managed by its oil tanker shipping unit, Maran Tankers Shipmanagement. In a separate supply chain, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels provided B24 VLSFO to Lycaste Peace that is owned by NYK and chartered to Astomos Energy Corporation.

    A sampling procedure carried out by the surveyor at the ship bunkering manifold during bunkering.

    The supply chain trials were undertaken under business-as-usual conditions in which individual fuel purchasers nominated their fuel suppliers of choice, and bunkering took place with vessels on commercial routes. GCMD brought together marine fuel purchasers and suppliers, and balanced the dynamic needs of the many diverse stakeholders, vessel schedules, equipment and asset availabilities, spanning geographies and factoring in contingencies to complete the two supply chain trials. Alongside, GCMD coordinated with the surveyors, tracer technology and laboratory test providers to enable end-to-end tracing of biofuels during these trials. Collaborating and sharing transparently with willing project partners enabled these trials to take place successfully despite the complexities of the marine fuel supply chain and uncertainties in bunkering operations.

    First announced at the end of July 2022, the full pilot involves 19 industry partners, with 13 vessels spanning the container, tanker, and bulker segments bunkering in Singapore and Rotterdam. The completed trials represent two of the five supply chains in the full pilot, which aims to establish an assurance framework for the supply chain of sustainable biofuels. This framework, to be further developed by GCMD and its partners, will also provide emissions abatement assurance for future synthetic and bio-derived drop-in fuels.

    To ensure transparency and integrity of the supply chains for biofuels and biofuel blends from end-to-end, GCMD deployed a range of tracing techniques, including dosing with physical tracers, fingerprinting, and deploying a lock-and-seal methodology, all of which were complemented with laboratory testing and analyses at numerous pre-determined points from fuel production to consumption. The strong collaboration GCMD fostered with the marine fuel suppliers and purchasers ensured that the physical tracers were added, and biofuels and their blends were sampled as planned. This important partnership also allowed collection of shipboard samples and data along voyages so GHG emissions can be appropriately quantified. In addition, VPS witnessed the biofuel bunkering operations at all stages from source to supply, and conducted extensive laboratory tests to assess the quality of the biofuel and their blends.

    Over the three months during which the trials took place, the quality of the biofuel blends remained stable. With the data collected from the completed trials and additional data to be collected from the three other supply chains, GCMD is working with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of its Impact Partners, to develop a robust framework for GHG accounting and conduct cost-benefit analysis of deploying biofuels.

Другие новости по темам: bunkering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 21

18:07 ABP becomes world’s first IEMA-approved training provider in the port sector
17:49 Russia plans accelerated development of its eastward railways and the Northern Sea Route — Vladimir Putin
17:30 ONE completes the biofuel trial onboard MOL ENDOWMENT
17:05 Eneti announces contract awards for Seajacks
16:50 General cargo ship Seamark broke in two and sank in the anchorage area of Novorossiysk port
16:25 Damen’s new Offshore Construction reveals two projects already underway
16:12 4.5-meter draft to be ensured on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023 - Vladimir Putin
16:01 First Nigerian seafarer appointed as captain of LNG carrier
15:29 Equinor sells its oil terminal at the Bahamas
15:01 Van Oord subsidiary secures major Havant Thicket Reservoir scheme contract
14:21 Sri Lanka to spend 132 mln USD on port development projects - Xinhua
13:30 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to launch eleventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 on February 22
13:11 Hoegh LNG acquires LNG carrier from CoolCo
12:21 TechnipFMC awarded significant contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Extension project
12:01 Hai Long Offshore Wind signs transport and installation contract for cables with Seaway7
11:30 GCMD-led consortium successfully completes trialling two supply chains of sustainable biofuels
11:23 Ruscon launches new regular sea service between Istanbul and Global Ports Terminal in St. Petersburg
10:51 Costa Rica to build $850m cruise terminal and marina in Limón
10:45 Murmansk Region and Belarus discuss construction of terminal for potash fertilizers
10:09 ORLEN’s first custom-built LNG carrier on its way to deliver LNG from US to Poland
09:43 Shenzhen Gas takes delivery of world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier
09:29 DNV initiates JIP to develop a standard for the certification of hydrogen offshore pipelines
09:02 GeelongPort and FFI explore hydrogen opportunities
08:57 Krensen, ACUA and Trident announce partnership to develop new marine hydrogen powertrain solutions

2023 February 20

18:12 Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region)
18:00 Kalmar Eco reachstackers to help PSA Italy cut fuel costs and emissions at Genoa terminals
17:43 Cepsa and ACE Terminal join forces to create green hydrogen supply chain from Spain to the Netherlands
17:33 Volume of freight passing through border crossings at Far Eastern Railways up 29% in January 2023
17:14 Labor unions in Italy plan maritime port strike across Italy
16:44 ONE starts new Israel shuttle service
16:15 Strikes in Finnish ports and road transport to continue after workers turn down CBA
15:45 ONE announces project with Sony Network Communications Europe to create a smart container solution
15:38 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2023 fell by 10% YoY
15:14 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping announces transport tariffs discount on the Baku-Turkmanbashi-Baku route
14:57 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2023 fell by 8.4% YoY
14:41 Konecranes to divest MHE-Demag Industrial Products business to Jebsen & Jessen Group
14:19 TGS announces new onshore multi-client program in the Midland Basin
14:01 Gazprom Neft and Rosmorport agree on regular LNG supply to ferries operating on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
14:00 Port of Hamburg container volumes down 5.1 percent to 8.3 million TEU in 2022
13:40 Russian shipyards to deliver 70 vessels with total deadweight exceeding 50 tonnes in 2023 — GTLK
13:24 ICTSI to expand Victoria International Container Terminal in the Port of Melbourne, Australia
13:17 Propeller Club invites maritime firms to join relaunched Chicago chapter
13:09 Aker Solutions handles the cyber-attack on its entity in Brazil
12:57 Webtool showcases subsea gripper and cutters at Subsea Expo 2023
12:43 ScandiNAOS, Chalmers University and the Swedish Maritime Administration to develop Methanol conversion kits for diesel engines
12:41 Bourbon Horizon AS to provide marine services and operations in the North Sea and Canadian offshore markets
12:27 OXE Marine's new concept outboard, the OXE Hybrid 450, is the world's first diesel electric hybrid outboard
12:14 A.P. Moller - Maersk divests logistics assets in Russia
12:13 Furetank and Algoma Central Corporation extend joint venture through tanker acquisition with Larsson Shipping
11:48 Viking Expedition Team publishes first scientific paper from inaugural Antarctic season
11:26 US Navy accepts delivery of its largest surface vessel with autonomous capability from Austal USA
10:17 New Ports of Stockholm customer plans autonomously operated ferry in the Stockholm city centre
09:39 LNG facility at Leningrad Region based CS Portovaya produced over 500 thousand tonnes of LNG
09:15 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2023 fell by 8.6% YoY

2023 February 19

16:31 Carisbrooke Shipping Ltd to trial a hydrogen engine onboard
15:03 Lerwick Port Authority joins ORION Clean Energy Project
14:27 ICTSI outlines its vision for Australia’s biggest port
13:56 UMEP launches a crypto-secure key dedicated to containerized goods
12:43 Savannah exports up 21% in January

2023 February 18

15:01 Stena Line and Peel Ports sign major new deal at Birkenhead for port operations until the year 2100