2023 February 21 11:23

Ruscon launches new regular sea service between Istanbul and Global Ports Terminal in St. Petersburg

Multimodal transport operator Ruscon (part of Delo Group), has launched a new liner service between Istanbul and the First Container Terminal of Global Ports, located in St. Petersburg, Delo Group says.

The introduction of this new route is part of Ruscon's strategy to diversify the geography of maritime services and redistribute the load between the infrastructure of the South and North-West of Russia. The service is operated by a 700 TEU container vessel that offers a transit time of 17 days. The frequency of voyages will increase in response to demand, and it is currently scheduled to be performed monthly. The maiden voyage from Istanbul occurred in February 2023, with the vessel arriving at Global Ports' First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg on February 18 before setting off back to Istanbul on February 20.

According to Sergey Berezkin, Head of Ruscon Group, "Turkey is one of Russia's key trading partners, and the new regular route will help ensure efficient logistics between the countries. The service will also create additional opportunities for sending containerized export and import cargo through Russia's Northwestern ports, including specialized terminals of Global Ports, our partners in the Delo Group."

Ruscon collaborated with Mountain Air Shipping, an international container shipping company based in Dubai, to establish this new liner service.