2023 February 21 10:51

Costa Rica to build $850m cruise terminal and marina in Limón

In Wednesday’s press conference, the Costa Rican government announced the progress of the cruise terminal and marina in Limón, according to Tico Times.

With a total investment of $854 million, the Hernán Garrón Salazar Terminal plan covers an area of 27 hectares. It includes the construction of a building for cruise passengers, local businesses, restaurants, handicrafts markets, hotels, parking lots, and urban integration areas.

It also includes the first tourist marina in the Costa Rican Caribbean that meets the parameters and requirements of the current marina law. This master plan represents an urban change for the province of Limón.

She also said the project is expected to have environmental viability and a feasibility study by next August. The President said that feasibility studies are being carried out to promote the project to international investors.





