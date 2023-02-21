2023 February 21 09:43

Shenzhen Gas takes delivery of world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier

Princess Dapeng, the world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier, has been named and delivered to Chinese natural gas distribution company Shenzhen Gas, according to Offshore Energy.

According to the ship’s builder Hudong Zhonghua, the 80,000 cbm vessel was named and delivered at CSSC Changxing Shipbuilding Base on 18 February.

Said to be the first LNG carrier built for Shenzhen Gas, Princess Dapeng completed its sea trials on 28 December 2022.

The vessel has an overall length of 239.4 metres, a moulded width of 36.6 metres, a moulded depth of 21 metres and a designed draft of 8.5 metres.

French liquefied natural gas containment specialist GTT has been contracted to design the tank for the Chinese mid-scale LNG carrier.

The vessel is classed by China Classification Society (CCS) and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

It is equipped with a high-efficient LNG+MGO dual-fuel engine which meets the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Tier III emission requirements under gas mode operation and shows a positive environmental performance.