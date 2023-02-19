2023 February 19 13:56

UMEP launches a crypto-secure key dedicated to containerized goods

Securing the flow of goods is at the heart of maritime port issues. The Union maritime et portuaire du Havre (UMEP), in partnership with SOGET, innovates by launching a crypto-secure key - Token code for truckers (TCT) - to secure the collection of containerized goods, Haropa Port said in a media release.



The Token Code for Truckers is a crypto-secure 6-digit digital key automatically generated by the Cargo Community System S)ONE. This confidential code is sent to the transport organizer who transmits delivers it to the freight transporter for the physical collection of the containers.



This code is automatically generated when creating the exit authorization for each full import container from a Le Havre container terminal.





The launch of the TCT code is scheduled for March 1, 2023.