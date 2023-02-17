-
2023 February 17 18:24
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes in 2022
- Experts see the prospects in creation of smart ports involving artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and augmented reality
- Russia lacks rollingstone vessels
- Gazprom develops equipment for underwater engineering works as part of import substitution programme
- Belarus wants to build a port in Murmansk — Aleksandr Lukashenko
- Rosmorport’s Azob Basin Branch plans to dredge 1.1 million cbm of material in 2023
- Readiness of port Lavna is estimated at 57%
- Russia is in acute need of hydraulic engineers and technicians — opinion
- Capacity of Russia’s fish handling terminals to be increased considerably over several years
- Cost of dredging works in Russia rose by 30% in 2022 — Rosmorport
- Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 rose by 7.5% YoY
Shipping and logistics
- Ruscon and SASCO launch joint multimodal service from Moscow to Magadan via Vladivostok
- RF Government develops passport of investment projects for modernization of water transport
- Decrease of foreign transit on NSR offset by Russian cargo in 2022 — Rosatom
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Almaz and USC work on development of dredgers with holds of 4,000 and 8,000 cbm
- Volgograd shipyard offered for sale for RUB 1.14 billion
- Vympel Design Bureau to develop design documentation for cruise liners contracted by Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard
- Assembling of hulls for two HSC150В catamarans have been completed
- Baltiysky Zavod to introduce a hybrid laser and arc welding technology in 2023
- RF Government adjusted construction deadline and cost for Vanino-Kholmsk line ferries
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design
Bunkering
- Gazprom Neft has accumulated over 40 thousand tonnes of marine fuel as reserves in river ports of Russia
