  Fujairah bunker sales down by 1.5% to 636,705 m3 in January 2023 - Ship & Bunker
  2023 February 17

    Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location after Singapore and Rotterdam, fell on both a monthly and yearly basis in January. Total sales excluding lubricants slipped by 1.5% on the year to 636,705 m3 in January, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

    The total was down by 8.3% from December's level. Singapore saw sales rise by 8.6% year-on-year in January and jump by 3.8% from December's level.

    HSFO took a 23.7% share of the total market last month, up from 18.5% a year earlier, down by 4.4% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

    Fujairah's average VLSFO price in January was $638.50/mt, up by 1.8% on the month and Singapore's average VLSFO price in January was $645.50/mt, up by 3.8% from December's level but down by 3.6% from the level seen a year earlier.

    Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 2.4% on the month and lost 0.7% on the year to $664/mt in January.

