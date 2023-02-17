2023 February 17 16:35

HHLA revenue increases by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in 2022

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) increased its Group revenue by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in the 2022 financial year (previous year: € 1,465 million) according to preliminary unaudited figures. The Group operating result (EBIT) came to € 220 million, thus exceeding the expected range of € 175 million to € 210 million (previous year: € 228 million). Container throughput saw a decrease in volumes, which were down by 7.9 percent to 6,396 thousand TEU (previous year: 6,943 thousand TEU). The Hamburg container terminals reported a year-on-year decrease of 4.1 percent. Despite operational disruptions regarding arrivals to German seaport terminals, the total transport volume remained relatively constant at 1,694 thousand TEU (previous year: 1,690 thousand TEU).

In the listed Port Logistics subgroup, revenue increased by 7.4 percent to € 1,542 million (previous year: € 1,436 million). The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 5.2 percent year-on-year to € 202 million (previous year: € 213 million), which still placed it well above the expected range of € 160 million to € 195 million. Significantly higher storage fees during the year as a result of the ongoing disruptions to global supply chains, which led to longer container dwell times at HHLA’s terminals in Hamburg as well as in Tallinn and Trieste, had a positive effect on the development of our revenue and earnings in the financial year. Lower handling volumes, partly due to the situation on the terminal in Odessa, had a negative impact on earnings. Added to this were general price hikes and additional material and personnel costs resulting from the higher storage load.

The Real Estate subgroup recorded a 15.9 percent increase in revenue in the 2022 financial year, bringing it to € 44 million (previous year: € 38 million). The operating result (EBIT) rose year-on-year by 20.9 percent to € 18 million (previous year: € 15 million).

In the 2022 financial year, HHLA will maintain its results-orientated dividend distribution policy, which aims to pay out between 50 and 70 percent of the profit for the year after minority interests.





