  • Home
  • News
  • HHLA revenue increases by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 17 16:35

    HHLA revenue increases by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in 2022

    Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) increased its Group revenue by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in the 2022 financial year (previous year: € 1,465 million) according to preliminary unaudited figures. The Group operating result (EBIT) came to € 220 million, thus exceeding the expected range of € 175 million to € 210 million (previous year: € 228 million). Container throughput saw a decrease in volumes, which were down by 7.9 percent to 6,396 thousand TEU (previous year: 6,943 thousand TEU). The Hamburg container terminals reported a year-on-year decrease of 4.1 percent. Despite operational disruptions regarding arrivals to German seaport terminals, the total transport volume remained relatively constant at 1,694 thousand TEU (previous year: 1,690 thousand TEU).

    In the listed Port Logistics subgroup, revenue increased by 7.4 percent to € 1,542 million (previous year: € 1,436 million). The operating result (EBIT) decreased by 5.2 percent year-on-year to € 202 million (previous year: € 213 million), which still placed it well above the expected range of € 160 million to € 195 million. Significantly higher storage fees during the year as a result of the ongoing disruptions to global supply chains, which led to longer container dwell times at HHLA’s terminals in Hamburg as well as in Tallinn and Trieste, had a positive effect on the development of our revenue and earnings in the financial year. Lower handling volumes, partly due to the situation on the terminal in Odessa, had a negative impact on earnings. Added to this were general price hikes and additional material and personnel costs resulting from the higher storage load.

    The Real Estate subgroup recorded a 15.9 percent increase in revenue in the 2022 financial year, bringing it to € 44 million (previous year: € 38 million). The operating result (EBIT) rose year-on-year by 20.9 percent to € 18 million (previous year: € 15 million).

    In the 2022 financial year, HHLA will maintain its results-orientated dividend distribution policy, which aims to pay out between 50 and 70 percent of the profit for the year after minority interests.


Другие новости по темам: HHLA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 17

18:24 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 KSOE wins 252.8 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
17:57 Two new residents of Kaliningrad SEZ to be engaged in cargo shipping
17:34 Ulstein captures its 7th cruise ship design contract for SunStone
17:00 Fujairah bunker sales down by 1.5% to 636,705 m3 in January 2023 - Ship & Bunker
16:35 HHLA revenue increases by 7.7 percent to € 1,578 million in 2022
16:11 Algoma and CSL Group order a new generation of kamsarmax-based ocean belt self-unloading ships
15:36 Minority stake of Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair offered for sale as part of Astrakhan Region’s property privatization
15:03 European LNG demand to drive competition for new supply and dominate trade in the long term - Shell
14:37 Participants of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress announced their readiness to replace foreign companies in Russian market
14:23 Renewable energy park service centre planned in Ventspils Northern Port
14:03 Wilhelmsen Port Services completes the acquisition of Vopak Agencies
13:24 Belarus wants to build a port in Murmansk — Aleksandr Lukashenko
13:23 Montfort and the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum acquire Uniper’s crude oil processing and marine fuel trading business in UAE
12:58 EnBW and Equinor to jointly pursue German offshore wind opportunities in 2023
12:35 Costa Group and Proman sign MOU for implementation of methanol as a marine fuel for the cruise industry
12:26 Ruscon and SASCO launch joint multimodal service from Moscow to Magadan via Vladivostok
11:51 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 16% to 726,014 TEU in Jan 2023
10:48 RF Russian Federation nominates candidates for election to Sovcomflot BoD
10:03 Schweizerzug starts first direct train shuttles to Rotterdam
09:59 First vessel of new deep sea service between Russia and Latin America to leave Saint Petersburg on 18 February
09:59 EPS and Value Maritime install first-of-its-kind fully integrated carbon capture solution onboard MR tanker M/T Pacific Cobalt
09:35 The Port of Barcelona breaks its all-time traffic record with 71 million tonnes moved in 2022
09:16 FESCO's transportation between Far East ports in 2022 rose by 3%, year-on-year, to 84 thousand TEU

2023 February 16

18:37 Ocean Network Express and Seaspan Corporation conclude second joint crisis management drill
18:20 Readiness of port Lavna is estimated at 57%
18:07 ABP rolls out new Terminal Operating System at Port of Newport
17:57 101 units of technical fleet to be built for Russia’s IWW basins by 2024
17:54 MSC commits to achieve 100% electronic Bill of Lading adoption by 2030
17:38 Finnlines expands its Ireland–Belgium freight service
17:35 Damen Shipyards Group delivers a Cutter Suction Dredger CSD500 to MAR Marine
17:26 DB Schenker and MSC seal biofuel deal to help reduce supply chain emissions
17:21 A.P. Moller - Maersk and Mawani break ground for Saudi Arabia’s largest Integrated Logistics Park at Jeddah Islamic Port
17:11 WinGD launches a pilot project for a new engine diagnostics solution
16:45 Port of Oakland presents "State of the Port 2023"
16:15 Uniper signs agreement to divest its UAE-based marine fuel trading business
16:02 Decrease of foreign transit on NSR offset by Russian cargo in 2022 — Rosatom
15:40 OOCL welcomes its first 24,188 TEU container vessel “OOCL Spain”
15:14 NYK and Siemens Gamesa conclude charter agreement for crew transfer vessel for offshore wind power generation at Ishikari Bay New Port
14:43 TotalEnergies and Corio join forces to develop offshore wind in Taiwan
14:25 Dredging works and construction of ice protection facilities at Arctic LNG 2 project’s Utrenny terminal completed
14:24 CMA CGM Japan extends its service to call at Yokohama port
13:58 Hydrographic Company needs to get 11 units of dredging fleet by 2026-2027
13:41 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07, 2023
13:02 Saudi Ports container volumes up 24.05% in January 2023
12:39 ECSA issues statement on FuelEU Maritime negotiations
12:30 Rosatom plans to dredge 13.5 million cbm in 2023
12:13 Panama Canal Authority implements new "disruption charges" tariff
12:04 Digital Transformation Conference to be held as virtual even on 16-17 May 2023
11:39 Capacity of Russia’s fish handling terminals to be increased considerably over several years
11:13 RUB 1 billion to be allocated for capital repair of IWW fleet in 2023
11:13 Egypt's Suez Canal to increase surcharges on crude tankers from April
10:41 AD Ports Group container throughput up to 4.33 million TEUs in 2022
10:11 Russia is in acute need of hydraulic engineers and technicians — opinion
09:38 The Netherlands and Germany enhance their hydrogen import partnership with Australia
09:20 Rosmorport to start developing technical design of hopper dredger for Caspian and Azov seas this year
09:15 Cosco opens two new berths at Quanzhou Port

2023 February 15

19:12 Capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes in 2022
18:31 Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon
18:06 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU newbuilding