2023 February 17 16:11

Algoma and CSL Group order a new generation of kamsarmax-based ocean belt self-unloading ships

Algoma Central Corporation and The CSL Group, who together form the CSL International Pool, today announced a newbuild order with Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., to construct four new methanol-ready Kamsarmax-based ocean belt self-unloading vessels, according to the company's release. These new ships will replace the Pool’s oldest vessels and become the model for its next generation of ocean self-unloaders.

Two of the four jointly designed, 72,250 DWT newbuild ships have been ordered by Algoma and the two others by CSL. The commercial partners have an option to build an additional two vessels.



In line with Algoma and CSL’s decarbonization efforts, the new ship design exceeds EEDI Level III requirements and includes Tier 3 engines. The vessels are expected to be 40% more efficient than the ships they will replace owing to a combination of fuel efficiency and optimized cargo lift.



The new vessel order will replace the three oldest ships in the Pool and see its fleet size increase to 19. The first vessel delivery is scheduled for July 2025, beginning with an Algoma ship. The subsequent deliveries are expected every three months.



Algoma owns and operates the largest fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence Seaway, including self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. Since 2010 we have introduced 10 new build vessels to our domestic dry-bulk fleet, with two under construction and expected to arrive in 2024, making us the youngest, most efficient and environmentally sustainable fleet on the Great Lakes. Each new vessel reduces carbon emissions on average by 40% versus the ship replaced. Algoma also owns ocean self-unloading dry-bulk vessels operating in international markets and a 50% interest in NovaAlgoma, which owns and operates the world's largest fleet of pneumatic cement carriers and a global fleet of mini-bulk vessels serving regional markets. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice.

The CSL Group is the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually.