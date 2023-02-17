2023 February 17 14:37

Participants of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress announced their readiness to replace foreign companies in Russian market

Photo by IAA PortNews

The industry leaders are set to join hands to ensure implementation of infrastructure projects as scheduled

The industry’s major event, 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress, was held in Moscow, at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on 15-16 February 2023. It gathered over 300 in-person participants representing the dredging and hydraulic engineering sectors. Videostreaming of the congress on IAA PortNews’ various platforms (Youtube, VK and Telegram) had about 3 thousand views.

The Congress combined the 10th Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15) and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (February 16).

In the absence of foreign companies in Russia’s market of hydraulic engineering and dredging, the business of Russia announced its readiness to meet new challenges. The industry leaders are set to join hands to ensure implementation of infrastructure projects as scheduled.

Photo by IAA PortNews

Video record of the Congress is available on PortNews TV.