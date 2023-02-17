2023 February 17 14:03

Wilhelmsen Port Services completes the acquisition of Vopak Agencies

Wilhelmsen Port Services has completed its acquisition of Vopak Agencies which was first announced on 13 October 2022, according to the company's release. Vopak Agencies, which has now become a Wilhelmsen group company, is highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2,200 ports.



Vopak Agencies is a specialist within both hub services and port agency in the tanker segments in Europe and has extensive experience within their field. As part of the transaction, Wilhelmsen has also acquired 50% of diize, a Vopak developed digital software company aimed at the future of port orchestration.

One of the pillars of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ recently launched growth strategy is to be a leading partner in port in the markets it serves and the acquisition of Vopak Agencies and its position as a tanker specialist in North-West Europe is a perfect fit.



Wilhelmsen Port Services is a provider and industry veteran having delivered more than one million port calls across 2 200 ports around the world.