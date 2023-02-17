2023 February 17 10:48

RF Russian Federation nominates candidates for election to Sovcomflot BoD

The candidates are to be included in the voting list for elections

The Government of the Russian Federation has nominated candidates for election as RF representatives and independent directors to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission of PAO Sovcomflot, according to the order No. 335-r dated 15 February 2023 published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The Federal Property Management Agency has been given instructions to ensure that these candidates are included in the voting list for elections to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission of PAO Sovcomflot.

There are 8 candidates to the Board of Directors: Aleksey Klyavin, President of Russian Chamber of Shipping; Aleksey Moiseyev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation; Aleksey Ostapenko, First Deputy General Director of PAO Sovcomflot; Aleksandr Poshivay, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation; Aleksey Sadikov, Aide to A. Belousov, First Deputy of RF Prime Minister; Pavel Sorokin, First Deputy of the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation; Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of PAO Sovcomflot; Sergey Frank, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot.

Candidates to independent directors: M. Kuznetsov, Director of the Center for System Transformations of the Faculty of Economics, Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov; Andrey Sharonov, General Director of ANO “National Alliance for Social and Environmental Responsibility, Corporate Governance and Sustainable Development”; Sergey Shvetsov; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC “Moscow Exchange MMVB-RTS”.

Candidates to the Audit Commission: Denis Zasukhin, Head of the Management Department, Rosmorrechflot; N. Kozhemyakon, Deputy Head of the Federal Property Management Agency’s Board; Aleksandr Tikhonov, member of the Audit Commission of Russian Railways.

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading marine energy transportation companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production.

The document is available in Russian >>>>