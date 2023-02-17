2023 February 17 09:59

First vessel of new deep sea service between Russia and Latin America to leave Saint Petersburg on 18 February

MDL Forwarding announces launching of its second regular deep sea service «MAREX» between Russia and Latin America via the port of Saint Petersburg. The new service offers a transit time of 25 days.

The first vessel will depart from the Terminal of Sea Fish Port to the Brazilian ports of Paranagua and Santos on 18 February, it will carry containers with Russian exports of fertilizers, building materials, and confectioneries. The backhaul voyage will bring various food products (coffee, cocoa beans, nuts, meat products).

In the early stage of the project the service will deploy one vessel with carrying capacity over 30 000 metric tonnes. The vessel is equipped with reefer sockets, which makes it possible to transport cargoes requiring various temperature conditions.

MDL Forwarding offers its customers support in freight forwarding and customs clearance, as part of both the new service and the MIREX service (St.Petersburg – India) launched in June 2022.