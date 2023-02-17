2023 February 17 09:59

EPS and Value Maritime install first-of-its-kind fully integrated carbon capture solution onboard MR tanker M/T Pacific Cobalt

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has announced the successful installation of Value Maritime’s (VM) Filtree system onboard its managed vessel M/T Pacific Cobalt in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, according to the company's release. The Filtree system, which filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter, includes VM’s Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) module that can capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions from the vessel’s main and auxiliary engines.

The CO2 is captured in a special chemical that is stored in an onboard tank that during the retrofit has been recoated and converted for this purpose. The tank now provides sufficient storage space to capture more than 200 tonnes of CO2 in a single voyage. Once the tank is full, the chemical will be pumped out in port and delivered to end users, such as greenhouses or synthetic fuel producers, who will be able to release the CO2 on demand. The CO2 can also be placed into carbon sequestration networks. The chemical will then be returned to the vessel for reuse and to capture more CO2.

The installation of the prefabricated gas filtering system commenced in mid-January 2023 in Rotterdam. It took 17 days to complete and was managed jointly by EPS’s and VM’s sea and shore staff.



Value Maritime is a young innovation-driven team of experienced engineers and financial experts who understand shipping and the need for new, simple, sustainable solutions that make commercial and financial sense. Since 2017, their technology has been helping shipowners and operators to increase their competitiveness by achieving valuable emission reductions and financial savings.



With a history spanning 60 years, Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (“EPS”) is a shipping company with a versatile fleet of 200 vessels and 21 million deadweight-tonnes across three core segments of containership, dry bulk, and tanker vessels.