2023 February 16 17:54

MSC commits to achieve 100% electronic Bill of Lading adoption by 2030

MSC was one of the earliest adopters of the eBL. The MSC eBL solution was launched in April 2021 after a two-year pilot project in India, according to the company's release.

The technology enables eBLs to be transmitted in minutes, compared to days or weeks, leading to significant cost savings, faster payment processes and reduced administration for users. The switch to eBLs also directly reduces the carbon footprint of all parties involved.

Offered via the blockchain-based WAVE BL platform, MSC eBL is fully secure. Documents are encrypted on upload and data is secured using automatic verification and authentication, so there is no risk of documents ending up in the wrong hands. Blockchain-based transfer of data also helps to eliminate the risks of document forgery, theft or loss, as compared to the transportation of paper-based BLs.



The 100% eBL Commitment has been signed by the eight other ocean carrier members of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), representing a significant step forward in the digitalization of global container trade.



