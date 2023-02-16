2023 February 16 17:38

Finnlines expands its Ireland–Belgium freight service

Finnlines is strengthening its Ireland–Belgium freight service. With the addition of a second ro-ro vessel to service, Finnlines will provide a significant increase of capacity on the direct connection between Ireland and Europe mainland. MS Finnpulp will join MS Finnwave on the route in week 8, departing from Zeebrugge on 23 February, according to the company's release.

Finnlines launched the new service between Rosslare and Zeebrugge in July 2022. The service has been well received by Irish transport operators and provides an important link for Irish industry. Via transhipment in Zeebrugge, the Irish connection is also available to the Finnish, German, Estonian and Spanish industries as well as the whole Grimaldi Group network.



MS Finnpulp has a capacity for 3,259 lane metres of cargo, equivalent to around 225 trailers. MS Finnwave has a capacity for 4,192 lane metres, equivalent to around 300 trailers. Both vessels can also accommodate 12 drivers.

Finnlines is a shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.