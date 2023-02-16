2023 February 16 18:07

ABP rolls out new Terminal Operating System at Port of Newport

Associated British Ports has successfully completed the rollout of a new Terminal Operating System (TOS) – CommTrac v4 – at the port in Newport, South Wales, according to ABP's release.

This new system, which is supplied by TBA, has been deployed to help streamline the management of AgriBulk operations at ABP’s second-largest bulk handling port in their Wales and Short Sea Ports region.

This introduction in Newport is the fifth deployment of this system across the ABP network, having previously launched at Teignmouth, Hull (two terminals) and King’s Lynn, and is the latest example of ABP increasingly digitising the operations of supply chains through its ports across all cargo types.

This is producing benefits of visibility and efficiency both for the customers and ABP through advanced operational data recording and real-time optimisation of non-containerised cargo management.



