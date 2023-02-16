  • Home
  • News
  • Ocean Network Express and Seaspan Corporation conclude second joint crisis management drill
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 16 18:37

    Ocean Network Express and Seaspan Corporation conclude second joint crisis management drill

    Ocean Network Express (‘ONE’) and Seaspan Corporation (‘Seaspan’) concluded their second joint crisis management drill, according to the company's release.

    Building on lessons learned from the inaugural joint drill in December 2021, representatives from ONE and Seaspan responded to a simulated scenario involving a fire on board a container ship during outbound passage from Vancouver, Canada. The drill tested emergency response procedures, with a particular focus on post-pandemic hybrid work models and how they impact inter and intra-organisation workflow.

    Over 70 participants from ONE’s Global Headquarters (GHQ) in Singapore, regional headquarters in Richmond, USA and Seaspan’s Principal Operations Management office in Vancouver, Canada, were involved.

Другие новости по темам: ONE, Seaspan  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 16

18:37 Ocean Network Express and Seaspan Corporation conclude second joint crisis management drill
18:20 Readiness of port Lavna is estimated at 57%
18:07 ABP rolls out new Terminal Operating System at Port of Newport
17:57 101 units of technical fleet to be built for Russia’s IWW basins by 2024
17:54 MSC commits to achieve 100% electronic Bill of Lading adoption by 2030
17:38 Finnlines expands its Ireland–Belgium freight service
17:35 Damen Shipyards Group delivers a Cutter Suction Dredger CSD500 to MAR Marine
17:26 DB Schenker and MSC seal biofuel deal to help reduce supply chain emissions
17:21 A.P. Moller - Maersk and Mawani break ground for Saudi Arabia’s largest Integrated Logistics Park at Jeddah Islamic Port
17:11 WinGD launches a pilot project for a new engine diagnostics solution
16:45 Port of Oakland presents "State of the Port 2023"
16:15 Uniper signs agreement to divest its UAE-based marine fuel trading business
16:02 Decrease of foreign transit on NSR offset by Russian cargo in 2022 — Rosatom
15:40 OOCL welcomes its first 24,188 TEU container vessel “OOCL Spain”
15:14 NYK and Siemens Gamesa conclude charter agreement for crew transfer vessel for offshore wind power generation at Ishikari Bay New Port
14:43 TotalEnergies and Corio join forces to develop offshore wind in Taiwan
14:25 Dredging works and construction of ice protection facilities at Arctic LNG 2 project’s Utrenny terminal completed
14:24 CMA CGM Japan extends its service to call at Yokohama port
13:58 Hydrographic Company needs to get 11 units of dredging fleet by 2026-2027
13:41 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07, 2023
13:02 Saudi Ports container volumes up 24.05% in January 2023
12:39 ECSA issues statement on FuelEU Maritime negotiations
12:30 Rosatom plans to dredge 13.5 million cbm in 2023
12:13 Panama Canal Authority implements new "disruption charges" tariff
12:04 Digital Transformation Conference to be held as virtual even on 16-17 May 2023
11:39 Capacity of Russia’s fish handling terminals to be increased considerably over several years
11:13 RUB 1 billion to be allocated for capital repair of IWW fleet in 2023
11:13 Egypt's Suez Canal to increase surcharges on crude tankers from April
10:41 AD Ports Group container throughput up to 4.33 million TEUs in 2022
10:11 Russia is in acute need of hydraulic engineers and technicians — opinion
09:38 The Netherlands and Germany enhance their hydrogen import partnership with Australia
09:20 Rosmorport to start developing technical design of hopper dredger for Caspian and Azov seas this year
09:15 Cosco opens two new berths at Quanzhou Port

2023 February 15

19:12 Capacity of Russian seaports rose by 36.6 million tonnes in 2022
18:31 Kpler Acquires MarineTraffic and FleetMon
18:06 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100 TEU newbuilding
17:36 Marinetrans Marinetrans acquires a marine logistics specialist in Cyprus and Greece
17:22 Rosmorport to increase dredging by 3% to 23.9 million cbm in 2023
17:04 APM Terminals Mobile expands its rail infrastructure capabilities in the U.S.
16:55 MacGregor has secured a significant order for RoRo equipment for two vessels
16:45 DNV to launch Joint Industry Project to adapt certification process of installation aids for offshore wind farms
16:30 Introduction of ice restrictions in the port of Vysotsk postponed till March 1
16:18 CMA CGM enters into exclusive discussions to acquire La Méridionale
16:14 Singapore bunker supplier Golden Island plans methanol bunkering from 2026 - Ship & Bunker
16:01 Calls registered at customs points in Murmansk and Arkhangelsk fell by 8% in 2022
15:44 Long Beach Container Terminal releases Net Zero Action Plan
15:24 Alcatel Submarine Networks and Maersk Supply Service announce the award of Mero Field Permanent Reservoir Monitoring contract by Petrobras
15:04 Tsuneishi Shipbuilding signs latest contract for dual-fuel, methanol-powered MAN B&W ME-LGIM engine
14:54 Cost of dredging works in Russia rose by 30% in 2022 — Rosmorport
14:31 European Energy and the Republic of Korea’s largest shipping company HMM join forces to secure future methanol supply
14:19 First Middle East LNG сargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC
13:59 Global Ports announces application to delist its GDRs and terminate its GDR program
13:32 Gasum signs joint statement of EU industry on carbon dioxide regulation
13:03 Vympel Design Bureau to develop design documentation for cruise liners contracted by Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard
13:02 Wartsila plans structural changes to streamline the marine customer offering and improve profitability
12:41 Osaka Gas, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and IBM Japan build a demonstration system for CO2NNEX for e-methane
12:20 Hydrogen-fueled research vessel to be built to ABS Class
12:01 Port of Corpus Christi combine two hydrogen hubs into a single application
11:58 Nimofast closes contract to store fuel at the Port of Santos
11:35 Tarragona port authorities stops Maersk's tanker from unloading for the breach of Russian sanctions - Ship & Bunker