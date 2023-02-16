2023 February 16 18:37

Ocean Network Express and Seaspan Corporation conclude second joint crisis management drill

Ocean Network Express (‘ONE’) and Seaspan Corporation (‘Seaspan’) concluded their second joint crisis management drill, according to the company's release.

Building on lessons learned from the inaugural joint drill in December 2021, representatives from ONE and Seaspan responded to a simulated scenario involving a fire on board a container ship during outbound passage from Vancouver, Canada. The drill tested emergency response procedures, with a particular focus on post-pandemic hybrid work models and how they impact inter and intra-organisation workflow.

Over 70 participants from ONE’s Global Headquarters (GHQ) in Singapore, regional headquarters in Richmond, USA and Seaspan’s Principal Operations Management office in Vancouver, Canada, were involved.