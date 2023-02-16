2023 February 16 16:45

Port of Oakland presents "State of the Port 2023"

Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan presented the "State of the Port 2023", according to the company's release. In partnership with the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association and Women In Logistics, the speech was given to around 300 Port stakeholders.

Executive Director Wan focused on modernizing infrastructure at Oakland International Airport (OAK) and the Oakland Seaport. The Port is also implementing green projects to reach zero emissions from Port operations.

At the Oakland Seaport the Port is working on:

Increasing the container cargo market share lost during the pandemic at the Seaport,

Electrification of the Seaport to support greener operations,

Land use planning with stakeholders to ensure continued growth of the maritime business, and

A partnership with the state, which has already committed $175 million toward transportation improvements to upgrade the Oakland Seaport gateway



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows.