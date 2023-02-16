2023 February 16 15:40

OOCL welcomes its first 24,188 TEU container vessel “OOCL Spain”

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) has announced the first 24,188 TEU mega vessel to its fleet. The new vessel was officially named “OOCL Spain” at a ceremony held today at the No.2 outfitting quay of Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) in Nantong, China, according to the company's release.

Capable of carrying up to 24,188 twenty-foot container boxes, and having a total length of 399.99 meters and a width of 61.3 meters, the OOCL Spain was built by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. This scale makes her not only the first of OOCL’s vessels to exceed the 24,000 TEU threshold, but also places her among the very largest container ships in the world (as measured by carrying capacity). The vessel has been awarded three "Smart Ship" notations by the American Bureau of Shipping (“ABS”).

OOCL Spain is the first of a series of six 24,188 TEU vessels ordered by OOCL in 2020 to be delivered by NACKS.

“OOCL Spain” will join OOCL’s Asia-Europe service LL3 from March. Her port rotation is: Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai in an 84-day round trip.





