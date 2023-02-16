2023 February 16 14:24

CMA CGM Japan extends its service to call at Yokohama port

CMA CGM Japan has announced to announce that CBX (CHESAPEAKE BAY EXPRESS) service extends its service to call at Yokohama port.

With this service enhancement, the company able to provide direct service from Japan to USEC with competitive transit times.

For the cargo from Kobe, Nagoya and Shimizu ports, domestic feeder service is available to Yokohama port for their CBX service connection.



