2023 February 16 12:04

Digital Transformation Conference to be held as virtual even on 16-17 May 2023

PTN Events, a leading organizer of knowledge based top-level b2b conferences, is now ready to hold a Digital Transformation Conference. This conference provides an excellent meeting place for the industry by using interactive sessions that highlight the latest developments in Digital Oil and Gas Technologies.

More than 350+ key players from the oil & gas industry are gathering at the conference along with IoT, AI/ML and digital solution providers to discuss new strategies and technologies by means of digitalization as a way to deal with the current and future challenges in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

An intense two-day agenda will focus on the techniques, applied knowledge and challenges of oil & gas digitalization along with discussing in-depth discussions. You will get chance to gain insight from experts in the field and make lifelong friends.

