2023 February 16 17:11

WinGD launches a pilot project for a new engine diagnostics solution

Swiss marine power company WinGD has launched a pilot project for a new engine diagnostics solution that is tailored to greatly simplify engine maintenance for crew and fleet managers, according to the company's release. The enhancement to WinGD’s engine monitoring and remote support platform, WiDE (WinGD integrated Digital Expert), is being trialled on a vessel managed by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM). The solution is an important step to enable smart, predictive maintenance for two-stroke engines.



The pilot installation will monitor five of the engine components crucial for reliable engine operation (cylinder liners, piston rings, exhaust valves, fuel pumps and fuel injectors), recommending condition-based maintenance intervals by using algorithms to estimate their remaining useful life.



The trial vessel is a BSM-managed LNG gas carrier with two five-cylinder WinGD X72DF engines. Propulsion Analytics, the software company that assisted in the development of WiDE, is acting as a partner, with further support and verification provided by classification society Lloyd’s Register.



Through WiDE’s engine diagnostics system, crew on the vessel will be provided with the possible causes to diagnose faults and prompted to add relevant maintenance tasks. The scheduling of the tasks will be calculated based on the predicted remaining useful life for the components affected.



Propulsion Analytics and WinGD will define faults, improve diagnostics and formulate a scheme for condition-based maintenance recommendations. The accuracy of the diagnostics will be validated through feedback from BSM on maintenance activities and subsequent monitoring and analysis.



WiDE is now installed on more than 200 vessels. A digital twin of each individual engine builds a comprehensive picture of the expected engine performance in all conditions. Anomalies are analysed to identify root causes, dramatically improving troubleshooting time for engine crews and highlighting optimisation potential across the vessel lifecycle.



All WinGD engines are fitted with the hardware required to activate WiDE. In addition to continuous engine performance data records, insights and automated advisory, subscribers gain access to remote support from WinGD operations experts and the WiDE 24x7 emergency response team.





