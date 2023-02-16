2023 February 16 11:13

RUB 1 billion to be allocated for capital repair of IWW fleet in 2023

The repair expenses increase from year to year due to the age of the ships

In 2023, RUB 1 billion is to be allocated for the capital repair of ships operating in the water basins of inland water ways. RUB 352 million of that amount is earmarked for the capital repair of dredging equipment, Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said at the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by IAA PortNews.

According to the speaker, the amount allocated for those purposes in 2022 was RUB 876 million and RUB 385 respectively.

The fleet of IWW administrations currently number 2,254 units of dredging equipment including 146 dredgers, 144 hopper barges, 133 anchor handling vessels. 1,647 units are in operation, 607 units are out of operation.

“Average age of the fleet exceeds 40 years. However we understand that operation period of on the rivers usually lasts for 4 to 8 months so I believe that age can be cut by half. Meanwhile, taking into account the age of the fleet which is increasing from year to year the need for capital repair is growing, hence higher cost of operation and IWW maintenance,” said Konstantin Anisimov.