2023 February 16 10:11

Russia is in acute need of hydraulic engineers and technicians — opinion

That affects the quality of contractors’ works

Russia is in acute need of engineers and technicians for hydraulic engineering works, Victor Chebotayev, Chief Engineer at FSUE Natsrybresurs, said at the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by IAA PortNews.

“It is a systemic problem ... It particularly affects scientific, technological, and designing segments. Our organization sees that in the decreasing quality of contractors’ works,” said Victor Chebotayev adding that young specialists should be provided with privileges similar to those offered to medical personnel.