2023 February 16 09:20

Rosmorport to start developing technical design of hopper dredger for Caspian and Azov seas this year

Investment programme for 2025-2029 foresees construction of two newly designed dredgers

In 2023, FSUE Rosmorport will start developing a technical design of a hopper dredger with a hold of 1,000 cbm for the Caspian and Azov seas this year, Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director of Rosmorport, said at the 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress organized by IAA PortNews.

According to the speaker, the dredger is to replace obsolete dredgers Dnestr and Kuban2 involved in maintenance dredging in the ports of Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don. Investment programme for 2025-2029 foresees construction of two newly designed dredgers.

Vasily Strugov also said that the resources obtained as a ‘utilization grant’ for the scrapping of written off dredgers will be used for construction of new hopper dredgers. According to him, Dnestr and Kuban2 dredge about 1-1.2 million cbm of material per year.