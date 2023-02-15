2023 February 15 12:20

Hydrogen-fueled research vessel to be built to ABS Class

A hydrogen-fueled research vessel commissioned by the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography will be built to ABS Class, according to ABS's release.

Designed by Glosten, the vessel will feature a new hydrogen-hybrid propulsion system that integrates hydrogen fuel cells alongside a conventional diesel-electric power plant, enabling zero-emission operations. The design is scaled so the ship will be able to operate 75 percent of its missions entirely using hydrogen. For longer missions, extra power will be provided by diesel generators.

The 150-foot vessel will be equipped with advanced instruments and sensing systems, along with state-of-the-art laboratories, enabling multidisciplinary research, advancing understanding of the physical and biological processes active in California’s coastal oceans.