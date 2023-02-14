2023 February 14 17:56

Equinor awards contract worth NOK 8 billion to Aibel

Equinor has, on behalf of the Snøhvit partnership, awarded Aibel a major contract for Hammerfest LNG modifications in connection with the Snøhvit Future project. The contract is subject to governmental approval of the project, according to the company's release.

Aibel has been awarded an EPCI contract that involves engineering, procurement, construction and installation of two new processing modules related to the onshore compression and electrification of the Melkøya plant. They will also build a new receiving station for power from shore and carry out integration work at the plant.



Aibel will also carry out further upgrades of existing systems at Hammerfest LNG to make the plant more resilient for extended life until 2050.

This year and next, Aibel will award several major contracts to its subcontractors for work at the plant and will facilitate the use of local suppliers in several phases of the project, including construction. The engineering/design work starts immediately.

Aibel will carry out large, complex modifications at Hammerfest LNG. They will also build larger modules at their yards and most of the work will be carried out in the period of 2024-2026.

The largest project at Melkøya since the plant came on stream Snøhvit Future will create significant ripple effects. It is expected that about 70 percent of the value creation will go to Norwegian companies, and more than a third of this to Northern Norway. Regional employment during the project period is estimated at 1 680 person-years (5 400 person-years nationally).

The Snøhvit Future project consists of online compression and electrification of Hammerfest LNG at Melkøya. As the pressure drops in the reservoirs, compression is required to ensure sufficient flow of the gas to the plant. The project will extend plateau production and ensure high gas exports, jobs and ripple effects also after 2030, while reducing CO2 emissions from the plant by 850,000 tonnes annually, corresponding to 2 per cent of Norway’s total emissions. The Norwegian parliament has decided to reduce Norwegian emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.

NOK 13.2 billion will be invested in the Snøhvit Future project, ensuring continued operation of the plant towards 2050.