2023 February 14 17:36

Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and extensions

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced several new contracts and contract extensions for various PSVs (platform supply vessels) and AHTS vessels (anchor handling tug supply vessels), according to the company's release.

The contracts have a combined firm duration of approximately 10 vessel years and will support various clients in the global markets.

The contracts will be executed by 14 of the companies PSVs and AHTS vessels and have a value of approximately NOK 830 million.