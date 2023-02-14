2023 February 14 16:32

RF Government adjusted construction deadline and cost for Vanino-Kholmsk line ferries

Image source: Amursky shipyard

RF Government has adjusted the deadline and the cost of the shipbuilding project on construction of ferries for Vanino-Kholmsk line ferries, according to the official website for legal information. The adjustments were introduced into the governmental decree dated 26 dec 2016 (No1487).

Initially, the construction of two passenger/Ro-Ro/railway ferries of Project CNF11CPD for the Vanino-Kholmsk line was estimated at RUB 10 billion with the delivery scheduled for 2022. The adjusted construction cost is RUB 9.87 billion while the delivery deadline has been postponed to 2023 for the first ferry and to 2024 for the second one.

Two ferries of CNF11CPD design, Aleksandr Deyev and Vasily Oshchepkov, are under construction at Amur Shipbuilding Plant PJSC (Amursky Shipyard, company of United Shipbuilding Corporation). They will operate on the Vanino-Kholmsk line linking the Sakhalin island with the mainland.

As Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko said in early February 2023, the Aleksandr Deyev ferry was going through sea trials at the outfitting yard in Vladivostok. The ship is to arrive at the island in the near months. The construction of the Vasily Oshchepkov ferry continues at the shipyard.

In 2016, Amursky shipyard was awarded with a contract for construction of two Ro-Ro ferries of Project CNF11CPD, The ships were laid down in 2017. The workshop design documentation was developed by Vympel Design Bureau of USC. The design was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb. The flag-hoisting ceremony on the lead ship, Aleksandr Deyev, was held in September 2022.

The ferry of Arc5 class is intended for transportation of trains of standard Russian railway gauge (1,520 mm), all types of automobiles including auto trains, various ro-ro equipment, containers on roll trailers and reefer containers. The ship can break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick and operate at temperature of up to -40 Celsius degrees. The ferry’s length is 131 meters, width - 22 meters, deadweight – over 4 thousand tonnes.