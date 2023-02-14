2023 February 14 16:16

Gasunie stops project of a new floating LNG terminal in the port of Terneuzen

Gasunie continues to work on options to increase lng imports into the Netherlands, according to the company's release. Options to further expand existing capacity at Eemshaven and at Gate terminal are being further explored. The recently announced feasibility study has shown that a new floating lng terminal in the port of Terneuzen is not feasible in the short term. In this study, Gasunie is working closely with Vopak.

The aim of realising temporary lng import capacity in Terneuzen in the short term and for a limited period proved to be technically and commercially unfeasible. It is therefore unwise to embark on the construction of a temporary additional terminal.

The exploration of a new floating lng terminal is part of a broader package of proposed measures to increase lng import capacity in the Netherlands. This is necessary to cope with the loss of Russian natural gas and reduce scarcity in the European gas market.



Gasunie continues to explore new opportunities for temporary import capacity. For example, work is now continuing on initiatives to further expand the existing capacity of the lng terminals in the Netherlands - Maasvlakte (Gate terminal) and in Eemshaven (EemsEnergyTerminal). At Gate terminal, this involves a possible fourth tank with a capacity of 4 billion cubic metres of natural gas and at Eemshaven, a technical optimisation of the existing plant is being investigated. The ambition of EemsEnergyTerminal is to be able to handle 9 billion cubic metres of natural gas before the end of this year, and then to grow to 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas.



The investments in Eemshaven and at Gate terminal are suitable for the transition to green hydrogen. Besides expanding its lng import capacity, Gasunie continues to work on accelerating the energy transition. For example, through the construction of a national hydrogen network.