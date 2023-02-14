2023 February 14 15:07

Russia’s seaborne oil product exports fell about 10% in early February — Refinitiv

Saint-Petersburg and Vysotsk showed some decrease

Russia’s seaborne oil product exports fell about 10% in February 1-12 from the same period in January due to the European Union’s embargo, the lack of available tankers and the closure of ports due to storms, traders said according to Refinitiv.

Refinitiv data show that Russia’s Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga stayed on plan with fuel loadings 1-12 February, unlike Saint-Petersburg and Vysotsk which showed some decrease. In some cases traders faced lack of available tankers or delays in their arrival to export port.

Vysotsk loadings stood at 330 thousand tonnes of fuel compared with 440 thousand tonnes in the same period last month. Saint-Petersburg loaded only 50% of volumes in the same period of January – 150 thousand tonnes during 1-12 February.

Black Sea ports of Novorossiisk and Tuapse suspended operations for 5-6 days due to stormy weather and reopened only on February 10.