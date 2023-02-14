2023 February 14 13:54

HMM signs contracts with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HJ Shipbuilding and Construction for nine 9,000 TEU containerships

HMM has signed newbuilding contracts with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries(HSHI) and HJ Shipbuilding and Construction(HJSC) for nine 9,000 TEU containerships powered by methanol dual-fuel engines, according to the company's release.

In last July, HMM unveiled a mid-to-long-term strategy to leap forward to be a global top-rated shipping and logistics company through enhancing fleet competitiveness. With the order of methanol-powered containerships, HMM has taken an initial step toward expanding its eco-friendly fleet using alternative fuels.

Under the agreement, HSHI and HJSC will build seven and two vessels, respectively, costing a total of USD 1.12 billion. The ships are scheduled to be deployed on the Asia-North/Latin America trade lanes and the Asia-India routes, with expected delivery from 2025 to 2026. In particular, green shipping corridors between Busan in Korea and key ports in the U.S. are also one of the potential routes to operate the new ships.