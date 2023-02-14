2023 February 14 13:35

Yara Marine secures the three hundredth vessel contract for FuelOpt

Yara Marine has secured the three hundredth vessel contract for FuelOpt, its automated propulsion optimization system, according to the company's release.

FuelOpt improves operational performance through automated control of key operational parameters - vessel speed, fuel consumption, and propulsive power – as defined by crew. The system gives operators the flexibility to achieve their operational targets while complying with emissions reduction regulations, including the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and the Energy Efficiency Design Index for Existing Ships (EEXI).



Introduced in 2013, FuelOpt has become a byword for direct and real-time fuel savings, changing the way some of the most advanced ship-operators control propulsion.



Yara Marine’s FuelOpt is the missing link between vessel control and propulsion machinery. Automated propulsion operation allows operators to focus on a combination of key vessel parameters - depending on their requirements - and the onboard hardware provides a user-friendly interface that enables crew to achieve direct results.

Once the crew enters the desired setpoints and activates the system from the bridge panel, FuelOpt dynamically controls the propulsion output, ensuring that power is always optimized based on defined settings and changing environmental conditions. Achieving steady and predictable shaft power removes costly variations in speed and power caused by human operational factors and delivers real-time fuel savings and emissions reductions.

FuelOpt also enhances operational safety by continuously monitoring signals from the engine and propulsion line to prevent machinery operation in adverse conditions.

On vessels with a controllable pitch propeller, FuelOpt acts as a dynamic tuning system for the propulsion machinery. The system regulates propeller pitch and speed separately to optimize engine and propeller use, delivering the maximum amount of propeller thrust with the minimum amount of power.

Yara Marine offers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge green technologies, spanning from SOx scrubbers and vessel optimization solutions (FuelOpt, Fleet Analytics, and Route Pilot AI) to turnkey shore power solutions and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings.

Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.