  • Home
  • News
  • Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held as virtual event on 24-25 May 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 14 11:55

    Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held as virtual event on 24-25 May 2023

    The Supply Chain Digitalization Conference organized by ptn events, a global business event and consulting firm of commercial and knowledge-based top-level conferences, brings together supply chain and technology innovators to push forward a complete digital transformation within the supply chain with an intense 2-days agenda.

    SCD2023 will be held as a virtual event on 24-25 May 2023.

    The conference seeks to expand in-depth discussions, strategies and applied knowledge along with technological challenges of supply chain & procurement operations.

    Read more about the Event >>>>

Другие новости по темам: digitalization  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 14

17:06 Belgian-German energy summit takes place at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
16:44 METS Technology chooses EST-Floattech Battery System for the refit of a Swedish vessel
16:32 RF Government adjusted construction deadline and cost for Vanino-Kholmsk line ferries
16:16 Gasunie stops project of a new floating LNG terminal in the port of Terneuzen
15:46 Elomatic to continue engineering the new Polar icebreaker
15:14 Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) records highest profit of QAR 1,439 million since inception
15:07 Russia’s seaborne oil product exports fell about 10% in early February — Refinitiv
14:49 Cosco Shipping establishes electric vessel innovation alliance
14:23 Eco Marine Power signs contract with UAE shipping company to jointly conduct Eco Ship Study
13:54 HMM signs contracts with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HJ Shipbuilding and Construction for nine 9,000 TEU containerships
13:44 Makhachkala sea areas A1 and A2 GMDSS coast stations successfully undergo regular examination
13:35 Yara Marine secures the three hundredth vessel contract for FuelOpt
12:37 Oil & Gas Digital Twin Conference to be held as virtual event on 1-2 June 2023
11:55 Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held as virtual event on 24-25 May 2023
11:28 Conventional bunker sales volumes in Singapore rise to a two-year high - Ship & Bunker
10:56 The Port of Gothenburg’s inspection vessel to be electrified
10:49 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 rose by 7.5% YoY
10:12 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design
10:11 “K” Line and Northern Lights sign boat charter and time charter contracts for two 7,500m3 liquefied CO2 ships
09:35 Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam becomes Gunvor Energy Rotterdam
09:14 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2023 increased by 40% YoY to 1.57 million tonnes

2023 February 13

18:20 Cruise ship calls to Scotland’s east coast are set to jump by 50% in 2023
18:07 EUKOR Red Sea Route makes its maiden voyage to Nansha Automobile Port of Guangzhou Port
18:03 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2023 rose by 3.5% YoY to 1.15 million tonnes
17:46 Capacity of Taman bulk cargo terminal increased to handle over 2,000 railway cars per day
17:29 TECO 2030, Shell and partners have started the EUR 5 million project HyEkoTank
17:12 Saipem enters into two new credit facilities for a total of €860 million
16:49 Maersk sues Evergreen for $43 mln over Suez Canal blockage
16:38 Court of Appeal confirms lower court’s decision on Pella shipyard’s claim of over RUB 2 bln from RF Defense Ministry
16:15 Hyundai Merchant Marine net profit up 89 pct in 2022
15:59 Over 80% of Russia’s oil exports and 75% of petroleum products to go to friendly countries - Alexander Novak
15:20 DSME wins 314.5 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
15:07 Drewry’s World Container Index down below $2,000 per FEU from a peak of $10,377 in 2021
14:41 PRIO, Norwegian Cruise Line complete the first test with advanced biofuels produced and supplied in Portugal
13:57 Golden Ocean Group acquires six Newcastlemax vessels
13:50 Russian Railways increased Pacific seafood transportation volumes from Primorye by 3.5% in January 2023
13:27 Primorye dispatched over 15,000 TEU containers in gondola cars in January 2023
13:13 MSC agrees to jointly fund settlement related to 2021 Orange County pipeline oil spill
12:38 Singapore-registered container vessel collides with Bahamian ship in Vietnam waters
12:15 Ocean Network Express to add a call at Hakata on its weekly Japan Vietnam Haiphong service
11:45 Maersk reports 2.55 million mt of bunker consumption in the three months to December 31
11:13 Austal Australia delivers 4th Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
10:35 MOL decides to merge two group companies for ferry and coastal RORO vessel business
09:59 IAA PortNews offers open online broadcast of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress on February 15-16
09:56 Mawani and Bahri launch Europe-Asia cargo service via Jeddah Islamic Port
09:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 climbed by 7.5% YoY

2023 February 12

16:02 Delivery of HST Marine’s British-built hybrid electric crew transfer vessel highlights expansion of UK shipbuilding
14:55 Skuld signs Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance
14:03 SIPG invests in Yangtze river delta multimodal transport business
12:19 Svitzer appoints new Global Head of Green Ports
11:07 Incident involving harbour pilot who had fallen overboard - SG Press Centre

2023 February 11

15:18 Renat Mistakhov: ‘We plan to reach Soviet-era volumes with Meteors’
13:21 Port of Savannah receives East Coast's largest STS cranes
12:01 Port of Klaipėda cargo volume drops 21% in 2022
10:19 Holger Kreetz appointed new Chief Operating Officer of Uniper

2023 February 10

18:07 Fujian Mawei starts construction on COSCO Shipping’s LNG-fueled RoRo ship
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:36 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 rose by 21.4% YoY to 21.4 million tonnes
17:35 Fire extinguished at Turkey's Iskenderun port
17:01 Ruslan Davydov appointed as Acting Head of Federal Customs Service