2023 February 14 11:55

Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held as virtual event on 24-25 May 2023

The Supply Chain Digitalization Conference organized by ptn events, a global business event and consulting firm of commercial and knowledge-based top-level conferences, brings together supply chain and technology innovators to push forward a complete digital transformation within the supply chain with an intense 2-days agenda.

SCD2023 will be held as a virtual event on 24-25 May 2023.

The conference seeks to expand in-depth discussions, strategies and applied knowledge along with technological challenges of supply chain & procurement operations.

Read more about the Event >>>>