2023 February 14 10:56

The Port of Gothenburg’s inspection vessel to be electrified

The Port of Gothenburg’s inspection vessel to be electrified, according to the company's release.

“The strength of M/S Hamnen is its versatility, and the fact that we’re always at hand when things happen. The vessel has many different duties, but essentially it’s there to represent the port authority and to make sure that the rules set out in the port regulations are observed,” says David Falk, skipper of M/S Hamnen.



Replacing M/S Hamnen completely was considered but deemed unnecessary.



At present, M/S Hamnen is in operation for around 1,200 hours a year, consuming approximately 25,000 litres of diesel. This represents 67 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which is 15% of the Gothenburg Port Authority’s total emissions.



The engine room will be undergoing a total transformation, as M/S Hamnen’s existing diesel engine will be replaced by a totally new electric engine with an output of 250 kW. A four to five tonne bank of batteries with 520 kWh will also be installed, and these can be supplemented by additional battery capacity in the future if required.

“In exceptional cases, special call-outs, unforeseen events or extreme weather conditions may require additional range, so we’re also installing an auxiliary diesel engine that runs on HVO. The vessel’s task is to be available in all contexts 24/7, so we need that flexibility. But the goal is to run on battery power for 90% of the time,” says David Falk.

M/S Hamnen’s regular berth position in the Port of Gothenburg will be fitted with a 63 amp charger, which is sufficient for charging between regular assignments.

M/S Hamnen will be taken to the Ö-varvet shipyard on the island of Öckerö in the Gothenburg archipelago during the spring, and will return to service in the autumn. While the vessel is laid up, David Falk and the rest of the crew will be using a smaller replacement boat to perform their inspection assignment.





