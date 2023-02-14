2023 February 14 10:49

Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 rose by 7.5% YoY

Handling of export cargo rose by 8.9%

In January 2023, seaports of Russia handled 74.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 7.5%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP). Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 34.3 million tonnes (+10.6%) including coal — 15.9 million tonnes (+10.7%), containerized cargo — 4 million tonnes (-26.1%), grain — 5.1 million tonnes (up 2.1 times), ferrous metal —1.6 million tonnes (-33.4%), mineral fertilizers — 2.5 million tonnes (+34.9%), ore — 1.5 million tonnes (+21.2%), cargo carried by ferries — 0.5 million tonnes (+30.6%).

In January, handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 40.6 million tonnes (+5%) including crude oil — 24 million tonnes (+9.9%), petroleum products — 12.8 million tonnes (-2.3%), liquefied gas — 2.9 million tonnes (-11.2%), food cargo — 0.5 million tonnes (up 2.1 times).

In the reported period, exports totaled 59.4 million tonnes (+8.9%), imports — 3.3 million tonnes (-13.7%), transit — 5.7 million tonnes (flat, year-on-year), coastal traffic — 6.5 million tonnes (+15.9%).

Seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 8.3 million tonnes (-2.5%) including 2.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.4 %) and 6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5%). The port of Murmansk handled 5.1 million tonnes (+1.8%), Sabetta — 2.4 million tonnes (-4.3%), Varandey — 0.5 million tonnes (-12.5%), Arkhangelsk — 0.1 million tonnes (-47.6%).

Seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 22.4 million tonnes (+0.8%) including 8.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-11%) and 14.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 124.1 million tonnes (+13.5%), Primorsk - 57.1 million tonnes (+7.8%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg — 38.8 million tonnes (-37.5%), Vysotsk — 16 million tonnes (-5.2%).

Seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 25.2 million tonnes (+22.7%) including 11.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+39.5%) and 13.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+10.7%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 14.3 million tonnes (+16%), Taman — 4.2 million tonnes (+32.8%), Tuapse — 2.2 million tonnes (+34.9%), Kavkaz — 1.2 million tonnes (+31.3%), Rostov-on-Don — 1.3 million tonnes (+13.7%).

Seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 0.4 million tonnes (+1.6%) including 0.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+18.3%) and 0.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-11.9%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.2 million tonnes (-20.5%), Astrakhan - 0.2 million tonnes (+39.8%).

Seaports in the Far East Basin handled 18.6 million tonnes (+3.2%) including 11.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7%) and 6.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.8%). Port Vostochny handled 7.7 million tonnes (+14.2%), Vanino — 2.8 million tonnes (-0.5%), Vladivostok - 2.7 million tonnes (+6.1%), Nakhodka — 2.2 million tonnes (+9.9%), Prigorodnoye — 1.3 million tonnes (-21.8%).

In January 2023, seaports of Russia serviced 3,646 passenger ships (-9.1%), passenger terminals - 220.6 thousand people (-8.1%) including 212.1 thousand departing passengers (-10.1%) and 8.5 thousand arriving passengers (up 2.2 times). No transit passengers were serviced over the period.

Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol — 203.8 thousand people (-12.1%), Yalta — 8.5 thousand people (up 1.7 times) and Sochi — 4.2 thousand people (up 2.4 times).