  • Home
  • News
  • Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 February 14 10:12

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo
    The first ship is to be put into operation by the navigation season of 2025, the second and the third – in 2026

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has concluded an agreement for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design with the application new technological solutions].

    The ships will be built with the support of RF Government. They can operate in the Black, Caspian and White seas, in the Gulf of Finland and on inland water ways. In winter, the ships can be used as floating hotels. The first ship is to be put into operation by the navigation season of 2025, the second and the third – in 2026.

    “Russia’s shipbuilding industry can produce almost the complete range of ships and floating facilities and it can upgrade our fleet. In particular, we build high-speed and comfortable passenger ships to ensure passenger services and the development of water tourism on the vast network of Russia’s inland water ways. Today, we launch new projects of domestic shipbuilding despite the sanctions. In 2022, RF Government allocated RUB 15 billion for construction of seven civil ships including three cruise ships to be built by Krasnoye Sormovo, one of the oldest shipyards in Russia. Those comfortable modern ships are designed for 180 passengers including disabled ones. We work amid sanctions and restrictions introduced in 2014 and being permanently toughened. Specifics of the shipbuilding industry products is in the use of technological solutions of numerous industries in each new vessel or facility,” says Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

    According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC, river cruises will continue being increasingly popular according to the forecasts.

    “Modernization of the domestic cruise fleet began relatively recently and many passenger ships can be referred to as achievements of modern technology. It's nice that Krasnoye Sormovo is among the first shipyards involved in this work. The first domestic cruise liner, Mustai Karim, was built in Nizhny Novgorod after many years of inactivity in domestic construction of cruise ships. Before that, the last ships of that kind, Lenin and Sovetsky Soyuz, were also built by Krasnoye Sormovo in late 1950s. The work on the new series of cruise liners will let us continue accumulation of expertise in building passenger ships,” said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.

    Read about:

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to build three cruise ships of ‘Karelia’ design

    RF Government expands civil fleet construction programme to 10 units

    Water transport leasing programme to cover construction of 260 ships in 2023‒2027 — Minister of Industry and Trade

Другие новости по темам: cruises, Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding, USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 February 14

10:12 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design
10:11 “K” Line and Northern Lights sign boat charter and time charter contracts for two 7,500m3 liquefied CO2 ships
09:35 Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam becomes Gunvor Energy Rotterdam
09:14 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2023 increased by 40% YoY to 1.57 million tonnes

2023 February 13

18:20 Cruise ship calls to Scotland’s east coast are set to jump by 50% in 2023
18:07 EUKOR Red Sea Route makes its maiden voyage to Nansha Automobile Port of Guangzhou Port
18:03 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2023 rose by 3.5% YoY to 1.15 million tonnes
17:46 Capacity of Taman bulk cargo terminal increased to handle over 2,000 railway cars per day
17:29 TECO 2030, Shell and partners have started the EUR 5 million project HyEkoTank
17:12 Saipem enters into two new credit facilities for a total of €860 million
16:49 Maersk sues Evergreen for $43 mln over Suez Canal blockage
16:38 Court of Appeal confirms lower court’s decision on Pella shipyard’s claim of over RUB 2 bln from RF Defense Ministry
16:15 Hyundai Merchant Marine net profit up 89 pct in 2022
15:59 Over 80% of Russia’s oil exports and 75% of petroleum products to go to friendly countries - Alexander Novak
15:20 DSME wins 314.5 bln-won order for 1 LNG carrier
15:07 Drewry’s World Container Index down below $2,000 per FEU from a peak of $10,377 in 2021
14:41 PRIO, Norwegian Cruise Line complete the first test with advanced biofuels produced and supplied in Portugal
13:57 Golden Ocean Group acquires six Newcastlemax vessels
13:50 Russian Railways increased Pacific seafood transportation volumes from Primorye by 3.5% in January 2023
13:27 Primorye dispatched over 15,000 TEU containers in gondola cars in January 2023
13:13 MSC agrees to jointly fund settlement related to 2021 Orange County pipeline oil spill
12:38 Singapore-registered container vessel collides with Bahamian ship in Vietnam waters
12:15 Ocean Network Express to add a call at Hakata on its weekly Japan Vietnam Haiphong service
11:45 Maersk reports 2.55 million mt of bunker consumption in the three months to December 31
11:13 Austal Australia delivers 4th Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Royal Australian Navy
10:35 MOL decides to merge two group companies for ferry and coastal RORO vessel business
09:59 IAA PortNews offers open online broadcast of 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress on February 15-16
09:56 Mawani and Bahri launch Europe-Asia cargo service via Jeddah Islamic Port
09:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2023 climbed by 7.5% YoY

2023 February 12

16:02 Delivery of HST Marine’s British-built hybrid electric crew transfer vessel highlights expansion of UK shipbuilding
14:55 Skuld signs Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance
14:03 SIPG invests in Yangtze river delta multimodal transport business
12:19 Svitzer appoints new Global Head of Green Ports
11:07 Incident involving harbour pilot who had fallen overboard - SG Press Centre

2023 February 11

15:18 Renat Mistakhov: ‘We plan to reach Soviet-era volumes with Meteors’
13:21 Port of Savannah receives East Coast's largest STS cranes
12:01 Port of Klaipėda cargo volume drops 21% in 2022
10:19 Holger Kreetz appointed new Chief Operating Officer of Uniper

2023 February 10

18:07 Fujian Mawei starts construction on COSCO Shipping’s LNG-fueled RoRo ship
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:36 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 rose by 21.4% YoY to 21.4 million tonnes
17:35 Fire extinguished at Turkey's Iskenderun port
17:01 Ruslan Davydov appointed as Acting Head of Federal Customs Service
16:57 IMO's project aims to provide an assessment of the state of availability and readiness of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels
16:35 DEME subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources receives Transocean investment
16:05 CMA CGM introduces its new Egyptian call on its SSL MED services
16:00 Russia will voluntarily reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
15:42 DEME awarded transport and installation contracts for Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm foundations and substation
15:04 Boluda Towage becomes the world’s leading maritime company in the towage industry
14:42 GC Rieber Shipping signs an agreement with Maas Capital Offshore to buy its 50% share of the icebreaking tug Polar Circle
14:23 Hoegh LNG signs new loan facility agreement for two FSRUs
13:54 Australia and Japan to monitor illicit maritime activities including ship-to-ship transfers
13:02 DNV awards Michelin first AiP for WISAMO inflatable wing sail
12:24 Korean majors form alliance to develop nuclear-powered ships
12:19 12 million tonnes of material to be dredged in Volga-Caspian Canal this year
11:31 Global Ports to consider and approve redomicilation of the Company from Cyprus to Russia
11:08 Final monopile installed by Van Oord at Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm
10:40 LNG bunker sales drop in 2022 - Ship & Bunker
10:25 RF Government expands limits of Arctic Capital PDA in Murmansk Region
10:08 Chevron Shipping selects ABS Wavesight’s My Digital Fleet