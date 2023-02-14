2023 February 14 10:12

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard signs contract for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design

Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has concluded an agreement for construction of three cruise liners of optimized PV300 design with the application new technological solutions].

The ships will be built with the support of RF Government. They can operate in the Black, Caspian and White seas, in the Gulf of Finland and on inland water ways. In winter, the ships can be used as floating hotels. The first ship is to be put into operation by the navigation season of 2025, the second and the third – in 2026.

“Russia’s shipbuilding industry can produce almost the complete range of ships and floating facilities and it can upgrade our fleet. In particular, we build high-speed and comfortable passenger ships to ensure passenger services and the development of water tourism on the vast network of Russia’s inland water ways. Today, we launch new projects of domestic shipbuilding despite the sanctions. In 2022, RF Government allocated RUB 15 billion for construction of seven civil ships including three cruise ships to be built by Krasnoye Sormovo, one of the oldest shipyards in Russia. Those comfortable modern ships are designed for 180 passengers including disabled ones. We work amid sanctions and restrictions introduced in 2014 and being permanently toughened. Specifics of the shipbuilding industry products is in the use of technological solutions of numerous industries in each new vessel or facility,” says Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC, river cruises will continue being increasingly popular according to the forecasts.

“Modernization of the domestic cruise fleet began relatively recently and many passenger ships can be referred to as achievements of modern technology. It's nice that Krasnoye Sormovo is among the first shipyards involved in this work. The first domestic cruise liner, Mustai Karim, was built in Nizhny Novgorod after many years of inactivity in domestic construction of cruise ships. Before that, the last ships of that kind, Lenin and Sovetsky Soyuz, were also built by Krasnoye Sormovo in late 1950s. The work on the new series of cruise liners will let us continue accumulation of expertise in building passenger ships,” said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety.