“K” Line and Northern Lights sign boat charter and time charter contracts for two 7,500m3 liquefied CO2 ships

The signing ceremony for bare boat charter and time charter contracts for two 7,500m3 liquefied CO2 ships between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Northern Lights JV DA was held in Stavanger, Norway on 10th February 2023, according to the company's release.

Both companies shared the recognition that CCS is an essential infrastructure in reaching the world’s climate goals and agreed to develop cross-border CO2 transport and storage network and provide safety, reliable and flexible liquefied CO2 shipping solution with both companies’ expertise.

The ships will be delivered in 2024 and will contribute to the world’s first full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain. The London-based subsidiary “K” LINE LNG Shipping (UK) Ltd. will undertake the management of two ships transporting liquefied CO2 from industrial emitters, including the Norcem Brevik and Hafslund Oslo Celsio carbon capture facilities, to the Northern Lights CO2 receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway.