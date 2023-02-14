2023 February 14 09:14

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2023 increased by 40% YoY to 1.57 million tonnes

The number of calls totaled 129

In January 2023, cargo traffic via Latvia’s Port of Ventspils rose by 40% from the same period a year earlier reaching 1.57 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

The volume includes 809 thousand tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.5%, year-on-year), 543 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (up 2.8 times) and 224 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+13.7%), says the port authority.



The number of ship calls was 129 (+16%).

The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2021 reached 11 million tonnes.