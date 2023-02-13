2023 February 13 18:03

Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2023 rose by 3.5% YoY to 1.15 million tonnes

In January 2023, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 1.15 million tonnes of cargo (+3.5%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo fell by 2% to 920.6 thousand tonnes, bulk cargo – up 28.2% to 153.5 thousand tonnes, other cargo – up 52.2% to 67.8 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 16% to 37.6 thousand TEU.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers fell by 2.9% to 51 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic fell by 4% to 498.1 thousand people.

The number of ship calls rose by 11% to 610 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2022, the port handled 15.18 mln t of cargo.