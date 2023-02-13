2023 February 13 17:46

Capacity of Taman bulk cargo terminal increased to handle over 2,000 railway cars per day

Image source: OTEKO

In the beginning of 2023, Taman bulk cargo terminal (Operated by OTEKO-Portservis) confirmed its readiness to handle 2,071 railway cars with coal per day. It became possible with the modernization of the terminal infrastructure. It takes less time now to prepare trains for unloading and to supply them to port railway tracks. The work on enhancement of the railway infrastructure capacity at the terminal were performed in 2022, says OTEKO.

According to the company’s statement, the modernization of railcar dumpers’ mechanisms allowed for supply of trains consisting of 72 railcars, twice as much as before modernization.

According to Vitaly Tsybulsky, General Director of OTEKO-Portservis, more efficient unloading of railcars allows for reduction of railcar turnover time and idle time of railcars at the terminal. “Taman bulk cargo terminal is fitted with advanced equipment already allowing for handling over 5 million tonnes of coal per month,” he said.

OTEKO is the largest private investor in the port and industrial infrastructure of Southern Russia

The OTEKO cluster at the port of Taman is a large-scale greenfield project that has significantly expanded the southern corridor of Russian exports. Two terminals - an oil loading and bulk terminals - provide safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transshipment of cargo using the optimal available technologies.

The auxiliary infrastructure includes 200+ km of railroad tracks.

OTEKO’s terminals can accommodate ships with up to 220 thousand tons deadweight — the largest vessels capable of navigating the Bosporus Strait.

The company employs about 11 thousand employees, over 90% of them are Kuban region residents.